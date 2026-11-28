India's economy is expected to maintain its growth momentum during the December quarter, although weather-related uncertainties, seasonal consumption and an unfavourable base effect could intensify inflationary pressures, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

In its Monthly Economic Review (MER) for November, the ministry highlighted potential risks arising from a strong El Nino and increased demand for food and non-food products during the festive and wedding seasons.

The assessment follows a sharp increase in India's retail inflation, which reached a two-year high of 6.09% in October, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band of 2-6%.

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Wedding Season Demand, Weather Uncertainties May Fuel Inflation

The ministry cautioned that November's retail inflation reading could reflect the impact of an unfavourable statistical base, alongside seasonal demand pressures.

However, declining international crude oil prices, which fell below $100 per barrel in early November, and an appreciating rupee supported by strong capital inflows could ease imported inflation if these trends continue.

Supply disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict remain a significant threat to wholesale and retail prices. Prolonged hostilities and uncertainties surrounding the Strait of Hormuz could also contribute to volatility in India's oil import expenditure and maritime freight charges.

India's Economic Growth Momentum Expected To Remain Strong

Despite inflationary concerns, high-frequency economic indicators suggest continued expansion in goods transportation, tax revenues, energy consumption and freight activity.

The ministry expects business activity to remain robust, supported by improving new orders and moderating input costs. Sustained rural consumption and sequential growth in vehicle sales are also expected to strengthen domestic demand.

Adequate fertiliser supplies provide a favourable outlook for the rabi cropping season, although sowing remains at an initial stage and reservoir levels are lower than last year.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.8% in the June quarter, while the October MER estimated September quarter growth at 7.35%.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will release September quarter GDP estimates on Nov 30, 2026.

The ministry expects strong merchandise exports, a healthy services trade surplus and adequate foreign exchange reserves to support external sector resilience despite geopolitical tensions and global trade policy uncertainties.