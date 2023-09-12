India's Industrial Output For August Clocks At 5.7 % As Per IIP Data |

India's Industrial production growth for the month of July was at 5.7 per cent, revealed data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday. This is higher than the three-month low of 3.7 per cent reported in June due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector.

The data released on August 31 gave indication that the core sector growth has slightly cooled to 8 per cent. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index in July was also unchanged at 57.7.

Power generation was at 8 per cent in July 2023 compared to 4.2 per cent in July. Mining output was at 10.7 per cent during the month under review against 7.6 per cent in the month-ago period.

As per use-based classification, the capital goods segment was at 4.6 per cent in July this year compared to 2.2 per cent a month ago.

Consumer durables output during the month declined by 2.7 per cent against the decline of 6.9 per cent in June.

Consumer non-durable goods output was at 7.4 per cent compared to a growth of 1.2 per cent in June. Infrastructure/construction goods output was at 11.4 per cent over 11.3 per cent in the previous month.

The data also showed that the output of primary goods logged 7.6 per cent growth in the month against 5.2 per cent in June.

