India’s Housing Market Holds Firm In Q3, Sales Rise 3% Across Top Seven Cities As New Launches Jump 18%

India’s Housing Market Holds Firm In Q3 |

New Delhi: Housing sales across India’s top seven residential markets rose 3% year on year to about 1,00,220 units in the third quarter of 2026, according to property consultancy ANAROCK Group. The value of homes sold increased 2% to approximately ₹1.55 lakh crore.

Sales Recover, Launches Accelerate

The modest annual growth followed a subdued second quarter. Demand from people buying homes for their own use supported the recovery despite geopolitical uncertainty and rising prices.

Developers launched around 1,14,320 homes during July–September, an 18% increase from a year earlier. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) led new supply with roughly 37,500 units, followed by Hyderabad with about 18,950.

MMR Leads Housing Sales

MMR also recorded the highest number of sales at nearly 31,750 homes. Bengaluru followed with approximately 16,670. Together, the two markets contributed 48% of sales across the seven cities.

Hyderabad registered the strongest annual sales growth at 15%, followed by Bengaluru at 12% and MMR at 5%, ANAROCK Chairman Anuj Puri said. Sales declined year on year in each of the other four cities.

Launches grew 120% in Hyderabad, 27% in MMR and 17% in Bengaluru. Most other cities saw fewer new launches than a year earlier.

Mid-Priced Homes Dominate Supply

Homes priced between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.5 crore accounted for 34% of new launches, the largest share. Properties costing ₹1.5 crore to ₹2.5 crore made up another 24%. The ₹40–80 lakh bracket contributed 17%, while homes below ₹40 lakh represented 14%.

Available housing inventory rose 12% year on year to more than 6,30,590 units at the end of September. Average residential prices across the seven cities increased 7%, with NCR recording the steepest rise at 12%, followed by Bengaluru at 8%.

The figures underline a market expanding unevenly across major cities. Puri expects festive demand, steady borrowing costs and upcoming launches to support sales, although higher prices may make buyers more selective.