 India’s Growth Outpaces Global Average By Over 2x, IMF Highlights Strong Fundamentals Driving Economic Momentum
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Growth Outpaces Global Average By Over 2x, IMF Highlights Strong Fundamentals Driving Economic Momentum

India’s Growth Outpaces Global Average By Over 2x, IMF Highlights Strong Fundamentals Driving Economic Momentum

India continues to outperform global peers with growth more than twice the global average, according to IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva. Strong domestic demand, stable policies, and reforms are supporting this momentum. Despite global uncertainty, India’s resilience, expanding economy, and investor confidence position it as a key driver of global growth.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Strong Growth Despite Global Challenges- IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva |

India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, even as many countries face slow growth and uncertainty. According to Kristalina Georgieva, India’s growth rate is more than twice the global average, showing its strong economic position.

At a time when global growth remains weak due to inflation, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain issues, India has managed to stay on a steady growth path. This highlights the strength and resilience of its economy.

What Is Driving India’s Growth?

India’s growth is supported by several strong factors. Domestic demand remains robust, with people spending more on goods and services. Government spending on infrastructure, such as roads, railways, and digital systems, is also boosting economic activity.

Read Also
How India Became One of the World’s Fastest-Growing Economies, GDP Growth Often Above 6% |...
article-image

Reforms in sectors like manufacturing, banking, and taxation have improved efficiency and attracted investments. The push for digital payments and financial inclusion has also strengthened the overall system.

Additionally, India’s young population and growing middle class are supporting long-term economic expansion.

Stable Policies and Investor Confidence

Stable government policies and a clear reform roadmap have helped improve investor confidence. Both domestic and foreign investors are showing strong interest in India, especially in sectors like technology, manufacturing, and services.

Read Also
Reform Momentum: India Widens Export Base To Blunt Global Shocks, Pursues New Trade Pacts, FTA...
article-image

India’s banking system has also become stronger, with better asset quality and improved lending capacity. This ensures smoother credit flow to businesses and individuals.

India’s Role in Global Growth

As global growth slows, India is becoming an important engine for the world economy. Its strong performance is helping balance global economic challenges.

Experts believe that if India continues on this path, it can remain a key contributor to global growth in the coming years.

Follow us on