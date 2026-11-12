India's Green Energy Revolution Saves $100 Billion In Fuel Imports, IEA Predicts $240 Billion Savings By 2030

India's Green Energy Revolution |

Mumbai: India's rapid expansion in renewable energy has helped the country save more than $100 billion (approximately ₹9.4 lakh crore) in coal and natural gas import costs between 2011 and 2025, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The IEA's India Renewable Energy Market Report 2026 highlights how growing solar, wind and bioenergy generation has strengthened India's energy security while reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Read Also Maharashtra wins national award for renewable energy performance

Savings May Hit $240 Billion

The report projects cumulative fuel import savings could reach nearly $240 billion (₹22.6 lakh crore) by 2030, assuming international fuel prices remain near their 2024-25 averages. Annual savings could touch $35 billion (₹3.3 lakh crore) by 2030, exceeding India's entire non-coking coal and natural gas import expenditure in FY25. Renewable energy expansion also helped India avoid importing approximately 110 million tonnes of additional coal in 2025.

Renewable Capacity Crosses 300 GW

India's renewable energy capacity has nearly quadrupled over the past decade, surpassing 300 gigawatts (GW) in 2026. Between March 2014 and September 2026, the country added 168 GW of solar capacity and 38 GW of wind capacity. Bioenergy capacity reached nearly 12 GW by September 2026. The IEA identified India as the world's second-fastest-growing renewable energy market and second-largest solar panel manufacturer.

Read Also India Secures $400 Billion Renewable Energy Investment Commitments

Solar Power Becomes Cheaper

India achieved 50% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources in 2025, meeting its 2030 target five years early. According to the IEA, tariffs for solar projects commissioned in 2025 were approximately 40% lower than average coal-based electricity costs.

Government Schemes Drive Growth

Government initiatives, including PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, have encouraged rooftop solar installations and solar-powered agricultural pumps. Production Linked Incentive schemes have also supported domestic solar equipment manufacturing. The report underlines renewable energy's growing contribution to India's energy independence, import savings and long-term economic resilience.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!