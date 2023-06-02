 India's forex reserves register dip for 2nd week in a row
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's forex reserves register dip for 2nd week in a row

India's forex reserves register dip for 2nd week in a row

A bulk of the drop was caused by the depletion of foreign currency assets, which went down by $4.01 billion to hit $520 billion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

The Indian Rupee has had the best week in more than a month, but the weakness before that against the US dollar's strength, affected the country's forex reserves. Assets such as foreign currency and gold, which form a bulk of forex reserves, are often sold by the central bank to break the fall of the domestic currency.

After snapping a three-week winning streak in the week that ended on May 19, foreign exchange reserves dropped for the second straight week as of May 26.

With this $4.34 billion dip, the reserves hit a monthly low of $589.14 billion, although the drop was less than a $6 billion fall in the week before that.

Read Also
India's forex reserves drop to $593 billion after rising for 2 straight weeks due to uncertainty in...
article-image

The weight of foreign currencies

The dollar's rise causing a depreciation in other currencies also weighed in on the forex reserves maintained by the Reserve Bank of India.

A bulk of the drop was caused by the depletion of foreign currency assets, which went down by $4.01 billion to hit $520 billion.

At the same time gold in the RBI's kitty dipped by $225 million to fall below $45 billion in the forex reserves.

The data comes days after forex gains worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore drove up RBI's income by 47 per cent in FY23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

These 5 professions will be in demand as AI gathers steam for the near future

These 5 professions will be in demand as AI gathers steam for the near future

India's forex reserves register dip for 2nd week in a row

India's forex reserves register dip for 2nd week in a row

Finfluencers are reportedly using analyst licences on rent to circumvent SEBI's requirement for...

Finfluencers are reportedly using analyst licences on rent to circumvent SEBI's requirement for...

Check out top 5 cars popular among Indians in April 2023

Check out top 5 cars popular among Indians in April 2023

Customs officer jailed along with his family in corruption case by CBI

Customs officer jailed along with his family in corruption case by CBI