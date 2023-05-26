 India's forex reserves drop to $593 billion after rising for 2 straight weeks due to uncertainty in US
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's forex reserves drop to $593 billion after rising for 2 straight weeks due to uncertainty in US

India's forex reserves drop to $593 billion after rising for 2 straight weeks due to uncertainty in US

At $524.94 billion, the foreign currencies account for a bulk of the forex reserves which stand at nearly $593 billion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
PIxabay

Clouds of uncertainty surrounding the decision to increase the US debt ceiling, have triggered a shortage of the dollar, and hit the Indian Rupee's health. A weakening Rupee means that the Reserve Bank of India has to part with foreign exchange reserves to maintain stability.

As a result, India's forex reserves have registered a dip after growing for two weeks in a row.

Read Also
Devaluation of gold, asset classes pulls India's foreign exchange reserves lower by $2.597 bn: RBI
article-image

Clouded by global uncertainty

  • India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $593.47 billion after a $6 billion drop for the week that ended on May 19, 2023.

  • A major reason for this decline was the drop in foreign currency assets by $4.65 billion, caused by the depreciation of currencies such as the Euro and the Japanese Yen.

  • At $524.94 billion, the foreign currencies account for a bulk of the forex reserves which stand at nearly $593 billion.

Read Also
India's forex reserves rise to $595.97 billion as RBI stocks up on gold
article-image

Hedge eroding as well

  • Gold, which is considered a safe bet during a global turmoil, also went down by $1.23 billion, and now accounts for $45.13 billion of the total reserves.

  • Although the forex reserves are a long way away from the all-time high of $645 billion which they scaled during the pandemic in October 2021, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that India has strong reserves.

  • He added that India has enough foreign assets to meet the requirements even in a worst-case scenario.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk's brain chip may help people control phones with thoughts, as USFDA clears human trials

Elon Musk's brain chip may help people control phones with thoughts, as USFDA clears human trials

Delhi HC protects bike taxi apps from penalties and notices slapped by transport department

Delhi HC protects bike taxi apps from penalties and notices slapped by transport department

Mankind Pharma Chairman's wife sells South Delhi bungalow for ₹91 crore days after tax raid

Mankind Pharma Chairman's wife sells South Delhi bungalow for ₹91 crore days after tax raid

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Grasim Industries profit drops to Rs 93.51 cr, Sun Pharma loss shrinks to Rs...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Grasim Industries profit drops to Rs 93.51 cr, Sun Pharma loss shrinks to Rs...

Sensex jumps 623 points to end day at 62,496; Nifty touches 18,495 points as FIIs scale up buying

Sensex jumps 623 points to end day at 62,496; Nifty touches 18,495 points as FIIs scale up buying