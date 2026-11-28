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Mumbai: India’s fiscal deficit is projected to remain unchanged at 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY28 as rising government expenditure, elevated crude oil prices and subsidy obligations threaten fiscal consolidation, according to a Deutsche Bank Research report.

The brokerage expects the Centre to achieve its FY27 fiscal deficit target, although maintaining fiscal discipline in the subsequent financial year could prove increasingly challenging.

Fiscal Consolidation Faces Headwinds

The government’s fiscal position in FY27 is supported by a ₹2.9 lakh crore RBI dividend, a ₹1 lakh crore Economic Stabilisation Fund provision and higher-than-expected disinvestment receipts. However, elevated oil prices, increasing subsidy expenditure and a potentially lower RBI dividend could strain government finances in FY28.

The implementation of the 8th Pay Commission could add at least ₹3 lakh crore to government expenditure. Delaying implementation until 2028 may provide temporary relief but increase future arrears.

India’s GDP Growth Outlook Remains Resilient

Despite mounting fiscal challenges, Deutsche Bank remains optimistic about India's economic growth prospects. The brokerage projects real GDP growth at 7.3% in FY27, 7.2% in FY28 and 7.3% in FY29.

While a below-normal monsoon, expensive crude oil and unfavourable base effects from GST rate reductions could moderate growth during the second half of FY27, revised government salaries could strengthen domestic consumption next year.

RBI Repo Rate Hike Expected

India’s retail inflation climbed to 6.09% in October, breaching the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6%. Deutsche Bank forecasts CPI inflation at 5.2% in FY27 and 5% in FY28, while highlighting risks from persistent underlying price pressures.

The brokerage anticipates cumulative repo rate hikes of 100 basis points during the tightening cycle, taking the benchmark interest rate to 6.25% by mid-2027 or earlier. It expects a 25-basis-point increase in December 2026.

Rupee May Weaken Further

Declining capital inflows and a nearly $70 billion reduction in foreign exchange reserves have increased pressure on the Indian currency. Deutsche Bank expects the rupee to gradually depreciate to 98.50 against the US dollar by December 2027.

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