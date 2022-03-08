India’s first 100% women-owned FLO Industrial Park begins operations in Hyderabad

India’s First 100 percent Women-Owned FLO Industrial Park at Hyderabad promoted by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in partnership with the government of Telangana, announced today the commencement of operations by 25 women-owned and operated units representing 16 diverse Green Category Industries at the Park to Commemorate International Women Day.

The 50 acres FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad was established with an investment of Rs 250 crores and is the flagship project and first of its kind at a national level with participation open to Chapter Members, and the national members of FLO, according to a press release.

The 50-acre Industrial Park conceptualized in 2013 exclusively for women was formally inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT E&C, MA&UD, and Industries and Commerce Departments.

Ujjwala Singhania, FLO National President in her address said, “The objective of FIP (FLO Industrial Park) is to propagate and encourage sustainable development and growth. The commencing of FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad today is a significant milestone, and will pave the way to create more integrated business townships linked to the Industrial parks and establish such projects at various chapters.”

Ms. Uma Chigurupati, Chairperson, FICCI FLO Hyderabad Chapter, stated “We are happy to announce today the commencement of 25 green projects totally owned by women, with many more in the pipeline, we expect this industrial park to generate 1600+ jobs in the next 2years of operation.”

Jyotsna Angara, National Governing Body Member, FLO expressed. “India can increase its targeted GDP from 16 percent to a much higher number by enabling women to participate in the growth of the economy. This is an opportune time, today being International Women’s Day, to convene action and not just a Dialogue on how to promote women’s economic empowerment.”

Kavita Dutt, National Head of Initiative, said, "This is to encourage inter-chapter business interaction and bring in substantial revenues and investments from outside the state.”

From the electronic sector to packaging, medical devices, wellness, engineering, and food processing, the park aims to demonstrate the power of women in the industry.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 03:58 PM IST