India’s Financial Inclusion Index Climbs From 53.9 To 67, Jan Dhan Deposits Surge 20-Fold To ₹3.16 Lakh Crore

India’s Financial Inclusion Index reached 67 in 2026 as Jan Dhan accounts rose to 59.09 crore. |

New Delhi: India’s Financial Inclusion Index climbed to 67 in 2026 from 53.9 in 2018, signalling wider access to banking, credit, insurance, savings and digital payment services.

Jan Dhan accounts quadruple

An official factsheet released on Thursday showed that Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts have increased fourfold since 2015 to 59.09 crore.

Of the total, 45.95 crore accounts are located in rural and semi-urban areas, while 13.14 crore belong to customers in urban and metropolitan centres.

Women accounted for 32.92 crore beneficiaries as of August 19, 2026. The steady rise in female enrolment under the scheme highlights its contribution towards narrowing the gender gap in formal financial access.

Deposits jump nearly 20-fold

Deposits held in Jan Dhan accounts surged from Rs 15,670 crore in March 2015 to Rs 3,16,514 crore by August 19, 2026, marking an increase of almost 20 times.

The expansion points to stronger saving habits among lower-income households, growing confidence in banks and deeper participation in the formal financial system.

About 41.29 crore RuPay debit cards have also been issued to Jan Dhan customers, supporting greater use of electronic transactions. The domestic cards can be used across ATMs and at most point-of-sale terminals.

Access to welfare schemes

Jan Dhan was initially designed to provide a bank account to every household. Its objective was later widened to cover every unbanked adult, increasing the programme’s reach.

The accounts provide access to essential banking facilities, remittances, need-based credit, insurance and pension products for underserved and low-income groups.

Account holders are eligible to receive government benefits through Direct Benefit Transfer. They can also access the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and MUDRA credit scheme.

An overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000 is available to one eligible Jan Dhan account holder in each household.

The facility can be used after the account has completed six months of satisfactory operation, providing customers with an emergency credit cushion.