Aspire Launches Utilities ESG Framework, Transmission Losses And Water Stress Emerge As Key Risks

Aspire’s new utilities ESG framework separates risks from opportunities. |

Mumbai: Aspire Circle and Aspire Impact have launched 'Utilities: An ESG Performance Framework', outlining sustainability risks and opportunities across India’s utilities sector.

Framework targets utility risks

The report identifies transmission and distribution losses, water stress, leachate generation, ecological exposure and treated-water discharge among the ESG risks confronting utility companies.

It covers power generation, trading, transmission and distribution, water supply and management, waste processing and sustainability services.

The publication was developed under the Capgemini-supported Impact Future Project. It is the sixth of 12 planned sector-specific ESG frameworks intended to improve comparability nationally.

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Risks and opportunities separated

Unlike blended ESG scores, the model evaluates risks and opportunities separately. The approach aims to show where a company remains vulnerable and how it could create sustainable value.

The framework combines corporate indicators with utility-specific key metrics. Assessment areas include emissions, energy use, water stewardship, waste, biodiversity, alternative sourcing, product lifecycles, employee safety, workforce management, diversity and customer impact.

It also examines supplier and community engagement, board independence, executive pay, ethical conduct, disclosures, complaints, penalties and ESG risk management.

Opportunity indicators cover sustainable sourcing, investment in alternative materials and processes, product lifecycle assessments and compliance with extended producer responsibility requirements.

Industry experts shape report

Thirteen industry leaders developed the framework through a working-group process. Contributors represented renewable energy, power sales, water technology, waste management, sustainability, clean energy and environmental services.

Aspire Circle and Aspire Impact founder Amit Bhatia said sector-relevant measurement could strengthen comparability and help investors understand corporate resilience and growth potential.

Capgemini CSR leader Anurag Pratap said the Impact Future Project was helping mainstream the principles of an impact economy by building awareness, collaboration and stakeholder participation.

Aspire Impact Chief Knowledge Officer Harpreet Kaur said the framework seeks to move assessment beyond sustainability claims towards measurable and actionable insights.

Its creators expect clearer risk identification and opportunity measurement to support stronger decisions, responsible resource use, operational resilience and improved outcomes for companies, investors, regulators and communities.