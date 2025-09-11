 India's Fifth-Generation Advanced Fighter Jet Engine Project To Receive Greenlight, DRDO & French Aerospace Major Safran Join Hands
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Fifth-Generation Advanced Fighter Jet Engine Project To Receive Greenlight, DRDO & French Aerospace Major Safran Join Hands

India's Fifth-Generation Advanced Fighter Jet Engine Project To Receive Greenlight, DRDO & French Aerospace Major Safran Join Hands

The engine project, with 100 per cent transfer of technology, is aimed at developing and producing advanced 120-kilonewton engines in India for the twin-engine Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and future platforms.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Central government is likely to give the final go-ahead soon for a joint project between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and French aerospace major Safran to develop and manufacture an advanced jet engine to power India’s indigenous fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

The engine project, with 100 per cent transfer of technology, is aimed at developing and producing advanced 120-kilonewton engines in India for the twin-engine Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and future platforms. According to senior officials, DRDO will soon move the proposal to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for final approval.

Read Also
Central GST Field Officers To Submit Monthly Report Of Price Change In 54 Commonly Used Items After...
article-image

The new engine project, to be executed with DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), is estimated to cost around $7 billion The development comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlining the importance of indigenous development of jet engines in his Independence Day speech.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also stated recently that the government has taken steps to move ahead with the proposal to build an indigenous fifth-generation fighter aircraft. “We have also moved towards manufacturing the aircraft’s engine in India itself. We are about to start engine manufacturing work in India with the French company Safran,” Singh said at a media event in Delhi.

FPJ Shorts
Oracle Financial Services Share Price Rallies 14% In 4 Days, What’s Behind The Surge & Oracle Corporation’s Record-Breaking Growth?
Oracle Financial Services Share Price Rallies 14% In 4 Days, What’s Behind The Surge & Oracle Corporation’s Record-Breaking Growth?
Asian Development Bank & Government Of India Sign $126.42 Million Loan Agreement To Promote Rural Development Through Tourism In Uttarakhand
Asian Development Bank & Government Of India Sign $126.42 Million Loan Agreement To Promote Rural Development Through Tourism In Uttarakhand
24th Anniversary Of 9/11: Everything To Know About One Of The Biggest & Deadliest Strikes In History
24th Anniversary Of 9/11: Everything To Know About One Of The Biggest & Deadliest Strikes In History
India's Fifth-Generation Advanced Fighter Jet Engine Project To Receive Greenlight, DRDO & French Aerospace Major Safran Join Hands
India's Fifth-Generation Advanced Fighter Jet Engine Project To Receive Greenlight, DRDO & French Aerospace Major Safran Join Hands

In May, the Defence Minister had approved the prototype design for the AMCA, a major step towards strengthening India’s ability to develop advanced combat aircraft indigenously. PM Modi has given a strong push for an indigenous aircraft engine because this is high-level defence technology with significant civilian spin-offs. Private companies such as the Tata group, Adani Defence and L&amp;T are also expected to pitch in for the national effort.

The project will take India into the elite club of nations that includes the US, Russia, the UK and France, which have the capacity to design, develop and produce their own aircraft engines. China still does not have its own technology to manufacture aircraft engines and uses Russian engines or reverse-engineered engines for its front-line fighter jets. The Indian Navy will also get its twin-engine deck-based fighter with the more powerful Safran-GTRE jet engine for its aircraft carrier strike force as the country moves ahead with the creation of a blue water strategy.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Rallies 14% In 4 Days, What’s Behind The Surge & Oracle...

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Rallies 14% In 4 Days, What’s Behind The Surge & Oracle...

Asian Development Bank & Government Of India Sign $126.42 Million Loan Agreement To Promote Rural...

Asian Development Bank & Government Of India Sign $126.42 Million Loan Agreement To Promote Rural...

India's Fifth-Generation Advanced Fighter Jet Engine Project To Receive Greenlight, DRDO & French...

India's Fifth-Generation Advanced Fighter Jet Engine Project To Receive Greenlight, DRDO & French...

Maruti Suzuki India Expects Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Growth To Return To 7% From 2026-27

Maruti Suzuki India Expects Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Growth To Return To 7% From 2026-27

Goldman Sachs Sounds Alarm On U.S. Growth, What Does It Mean For India Amid Trade Tensions?

Goldman Sachs Sounds Alarm On U.S. Growth, What Does It Mean For India Amid Trade Tensions?