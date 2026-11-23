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India's automobile retail industry registered its highest-ever festive season sales in 2026, despite a decline in passenger vehicle demand, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Monday.

Overall vehicle retail sales increased 2.21% year-on-year to 55,25,490 units during the 42-day festive period, compared with 54,05,956 units a year earlier.

Sales were also 23.95% higher than the 44,57,691 vehicles retailed during the festive season of 2024.

Passenger Vehicle Sales Decline As Two-Wheelers Drive Festive Growth

Passenger vehicle retail volumes contracted 7.16% to 7,48,616 units from 8,06,322 units during the corresponding festive period last year.

However, the segment recorded growth of 16.43% compared with 2024, indicating that sales remained above levels recorded before the goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation.

Two-wheelers accounted for the largest share of festive retail volumes, registering growth of 3.67% to 43,13,276 units. Three-wheeler sales climbed 5.32% to 1,93,576 units.

Commercial vehicle sales increased 7.13% to 1,55,761 units, while tractor sales rose 2.24% to 1,03,809 units.

Construction equipment registered growth of 26.06%, with retail volumes reaching 10,452 units.

Electric Vehicle Sales Jump 52.62%, Cross Five Lakh Milestone

Electric vehicle (EV) adoption gathered significant momentum during the festive period, with retail sales reaching 5,09,667 units, surpassing the five lakh threshold for the first time in a single festive season.

Electric two-wheeler sales climbed 61.10% to 3,30,846 units, while electric passenger vehicle volumes increased 72.91% to 52,104 units.

Electric three-wheeler sales grew 25.45% to 1,20,330 units. Electric commercial vehicles recorded the strongest percentage growth among these categories, surging 154.56% to 6,387 units.

FADA President Sai Giridhar highlighted the industry's record performance despite the exceptionally high comparative base created by the benefits of GST 2.0 during the previous festive season.

Looking ahead, FADA said India was moving closer to achieving annual automobile retail sales exceeding three crore vehicles for the first time.

The dealers' association believes the strong festive season performance has laid the foundation for achieving this historic calendar-year milestone.

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