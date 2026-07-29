India’s FDI Surges 143% In 11 Years, Here's What Turned The Country Into A Global Investment Magnet?

India received $748.78 billion in FDI between FY14 and FY25. |

New Delhi: India has witnessed a major rise in foreign direct investment over the past 11 years, helped by simpler rules and investor-friendly government policies.

Between FY14 and FY25, the country received total FDI of $748.78 billion. This was around 143 percent higher than the $308.38 billion received between 2003 and 2014.

Investment Surge

The figures show that foreign investment in India has more than doubled during the latest 11-year period.

FDI received between 2014 and 2025 also accounted for nearly 70 percent of the USD 1,072.36 billion that India attracted over the past 25 years.

This sharp increase indicates that India has become an increasingly preferred destination for global investors during the past decade.

Annual Growth

India’s yearly FDI inflows have also increased significantly. The country received USD 36.05 billion in foreign investment during FY14.

This amount rose to $81.04 billion in FY25, more than twice the level recorded 11 years earlier. India had attracted USD 71.28 billion in FY24.

Compared with the previous financial year, FDI inflows increased by nearly 14 percent in FY25.

Sectoral Interest

Foreign investment is no longer limited to a few industries. Global companies are showing greater interest in services, computer software and hardware, trading and manufacturing.

The services sector received the largest share of FDI equity inflows in FY25, accounting for 19 percent of the total.

Computer software and hardware followed with a 16 percent share, while trading accounted for 8 percent.

Leading Destinations

Maharashtra attracted the highest FDI equity inflows among Indian states during FY25, with a 39 percent share.

Karnataka ranked second with 13 percent, followed by Delhi with 12 percent.

Among investing countries, Singapore remained the largest source of FDI, contributing 30 percent of the total inflows. Mauritius followed with a 17 percent share, while the United States accounted for 11 percent.

The data highlights India’s growing importance as an investment destination and the wider spread of foreign capital across sectors and states. It also reflects stronger investor confidence in the country’s long-term economic prospects.