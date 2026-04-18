Elon Musk-Backed Starlink’s FDI Proposal Remains Under Review, Delaying Commercial Launch

Satellite internet service provider Starlink’s much-anticipated entry into India has hit fresh regulatory hurdles, with its foreign direct investment (FDI) proposal still under review and key approvals pending.

The Elon Musk-backed company is yet to receive clearance on its investment proposal as the government continues to examine security-related concerns amid evolving geopolitical conditions, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Apart from FDI approval, the allocation of spectrum also remains unresolved, delaying the company’s commercial rollout in the country. Spectrum allocation is critical for launching satellite communication services.

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Starlink has already secured certain preliminary permissions, including licences for satellite communication services, but these are not sufficient to begin operations.

The company still requires final approvals from multiple regulatory bodies before it can launch services.

The delay comes despite India being a key market for satellite broadband, especially for improving connectivity in remote and underserved regions.

Starlink’s entry is expected to intensify competition with domestic players such as Bharti-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite ventures, which are also awaiting spectrum clarity.

The company had released the pricing for its residential plans in December last year. The satellite-based internet service was priced at Rs 8,600 per month with new subscribers having to purchase a hardware kit for Rs 34,000 as well.

Government scrutiny of Starlink’s proposal has largely centred around national security concerns, including data handling, monitoring capabilities, and potential risks associated with foreign-operated satellite networks.

The company is now awaiting review by the Digital Communications Commission (DCC), following which the proposal may be sent to the Union Cabinet for final approval.

Only after these clearances and spectrum allocation can Starlink begin commercial services in India.

While the regulatory process continues, the delay underscores the cautious approach being adopted by the government in balancing technological advancement with security and policy considerations in the satellite communications space.