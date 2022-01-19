India's edible oils import bill jumps 75% to Rs 1,04,354 cr in Apr-Dec 2021: SOPA

Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) stated that the country's edible oils import bill rises 75 per cent to Rs 1,04,354 crore during the first nine months (April-December 2021) of the current fiscal.

SOPA Chairman Davish Jain, added that during the first nine months (April-December 2020) of the last fiscal, India had imported edible oil worth Rs 59,543 crore.

Jain said, ''Our dependency on imports are helping edible oils exporting countries and their oilseeds growers getting premium prices."

Jain further that edible oils should be imported at a high tariff to balance the demand and supply.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a national mission, to make the country self-reliant in terms of edible oil and reduce dependency on imports,

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:14 PM IST