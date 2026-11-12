India's DPDP Rules Put Ransomware Attacks Under The Scanner, K7 CyberSecurity Flags Hidden Compliance Risks For Businesses

India's DPDP Rules Put Ransomware Attacks Under The Scanner |

Mumbai: Indian businesses could face mandatory data breach reporting obligations even when a ransomware attack does not result in stolen information, according to a media briefing issued by K7 CyberSecurity.

The company highlighted important provisions under India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework, warning that qualifying loss of access to personal data can constitute a reportable breach. The development has significant implications for enterprise cybersecurity, incident response and data protection compliance.

Ransomware Can Trigger Reporting

According to K7 CyberSecurity, ransomware incidents involving personal data becoming inaccessible may fall within the legal definition of a personal data breach. Importantly, the framework does not provide a minimum breach-size exemption once an incident meets the statutory definition. Affected individuals and the Data Protection Board must be notified without delay, while a detailed report must be submitted within 72 hours of the data fiduciary becoming aware, unless an extension is permitted.

Key Compliance Deadlines

The briefing clarified that November 13, 2026, marks the beginning of Consent Manager registration, not the general enterprise compliance deadline. Major privacy, cybersecurity and breach-notification obligations are scheduled to commence on May 13, 2027. The framework provides for penalties of up to ₹250 crore for failures involving reasonable security safeguards and ₹200 crore for breach-notification violations. However, penalties are not automatic.

Cybersecurity Evidence Matters

K7 CyberSecurity emphasised that businesses must maintain reliable evidence of data access, security controls and incident investigations. The company advocates integrating endpoint protection, cloud monitoring, privileged access management and Security Operations Centre (SOC) capabilities. Such integration could help organisations identify vulnerabilities and preserve records during cyber incidents.

AI Raises New Questions

The briefing also highlighted emerging privacy concerns surrounding AI-assisted security operations. While artificial intelligence can accelerate threat detection and investigations, security monitoring data may itself contain personal information.

Organisations must therefore assess how AI systems process sensitive information and maintain appropriate oversight. K7 CyberSecurity stressed that effective DPDP compliance requires demonstrable security controls, timely reporting and reliable incident evidence.

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