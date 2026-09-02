India’s Development Experience Can Offer Lessons To The World: Ajay Banga

India’s Development Experience |

Asheville: India has reached a stage where its development experience, particularly in digital public infrastructure and technology-driven agriculture, can offer useful lessons to other countries, World Bank President Ajay Banga said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers’ meeting, Banga said the World Bank was expanding its knowledge-sharing partnership with India as the country works towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 ambitions.

Digital Infrastructure a Key Strength

Banga highlighted India’s digital public infrastructure, ranging from Aadhaar to bank accounts, as an example that could be replicated elsewhere.

He also pointed to the growing use of technology in agriculture, particularly initiatives aimed at improving access to inputs and services for small farmers.

Recalling a visit to Uttar Pradesh, Banga said he had witnessed cooperatives working with technology provided by Google, alongside World Bank support, to help farmers access essential resources at scale.

India’s Global Role Matters

Banga said achieving the Viksit Bharat goal by 2047 would depend not only on domestic economic growth but also on India’s position in global economics and politics.

He said both factors would be important in shaping the country’s development over the coming years.

World Bank Expands India Partnership

The World Bank is working with India across infrastructure, education, skills, healthcare and regulatory reforms, while also helping mobilise private investment.

The institution is exploring opportunities in tourism and support for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Banga also highlighted the potential for technology to connect decentralised primary healthcare facilities with doctors and regional hospitals, improving access to medical services.

He added that India’s development journey demonstrated how leadership, technology and local delivery systems could work together to drive economic and social progress.