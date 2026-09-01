India, Denmark Strengthen Partnership On MSME Development, Innovation And Intellectual Property Cooperation

India, Denmark Strengthen Partnership |

New Delhi: India and Denmark agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) development, innovation and intellectual property during the fourth meeting of their Joint Working Group in Copenhagen, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The meeting provided a platform for India and Denmark to exchange perspectives on their respective MSME and innovation ecosystems and to explore opportunities for greater institutional cooperation, the statement from Ministry of Micro,Small & Medium Enterprises said.

Discussions covered areas including technology adoption, innovation, intellectual property, technology commercialisation, entrepreneurship and cluster-based MSME development.

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The discussions also reviewed the outcomes of previous engagements and deliberated upon priorities for future collaboration and opportunities to expand cooperation under the existing JWG framework.

The Indian delegation visited Aarhus University Innovation “Kitchen” and Agro Food Park to study Denmark’s innovation support and business cluster ecosystems.

The engagements facilitated an exchange of experiences on mentoring, start-up support, industry–academia linkages and cluster-based approaches for supporting entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

The delegation engaged with the Danish Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs to exchange views on business development, innovation and the SME ecosystem in Denmark.

The delegation also participated in the Nordic–India Startup Summit 2026 by TechBBQ, a leading Nordic start-up event, which provided an opportunity to interact with stakeholders from the Nordic start-up and innovation ecosystem and share perspectives on India’s MSME sector.

Ambassador of India to Denmark, Manish Prabhat, appreciated the successful functioning of the JWG mechanism and the deepening of India–Denmark cooperation. He reaffirmed support for continued engagement under the JWG framework and encouraged exploration of new and complementary areas of cooperation.

“The meeting underscored the shared commitment of India and Denmark to promoting innovation and IP-led growth of MSMEs, while strengthening knowledge exchange, institutional linkages and opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” the statement noted.

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