e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's current account deficit projected at $106bn: Acuite Ratings

India's current account deficit projected at $106bn: Acuite Ratings

Acuite Ratings estimates the Balance of Payments (BoP) deficit at $38 billion, down from $60 billion previously estimated

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
India's current account deficit projected at $106bn: Acuite Ratings | Image credit: Acuite Ratings (Representative)
Follow us on

India's current account deficit was reduced by credit rating firm Acuite Ratings and Research to $106 billion in FY23.

Acuite Ratings stated in a report issued on Monday that it is lowering its previous prediction for the current account deficit from $130 billion to $106 billion.

Acuite Ratings estimates the Balance of Payments (BoP) deficit at $38 billion, down from $60 billion previously estimated.

According to the rating agency, the moderation in the monthly trade deficit and the softening of crude oil prices till now in Q3FY23 has made it to revise its earlier forecast as to current account deficit and BoP.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Demonetisation verdict: Over 50 persons challenged note ban in top court; here's why

Demonetisation verdict: Over 50 persons challenged note ban in top court; here's why

Demonetisation verdict: Supreme Court upholds the note ban with 4:1 majority

Demonetisation verdict: Supreme Court upholds the note ban with 4:1 majority

Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

Bajaj Auto sales in December drop by 22%, domestic sales of commercial vehicles jump by 25%

Bajaj Auto sales in December drop by 22%, domestic sales of commercial vehicles jump by 25%

Mahindra’s farm equipment sector sales up by 27% in December

Mahindra’s farm equipment sector sales up by 27% in December