India’s Crypto Investors Are Getting Younger: Nearly 75% Aged 35 Or Below, CoinSwitch Study Finds

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Nearly three out of four Indian crypto investors are aged 35 or below, highlighting the strong appeal of digital assets among younger Indians, according to a CoinSwitch study based on platform activity during April-June 2026.

Investors aged 26-35 formed the largest group, accounting for 50.5% of CoinSwitch’s investor base during the quarter. Those aged 36-45 represented 22.8%, while investors between 18 and 25 made up 16.3%. The 46-plus category accounted for 10.5%.

The influx of new investors was even more skewed towards younger users. The 18-25 age group contributed 54.4% of new investors during the quarter, while those aged 26-35 accounted for another 25.4%.

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However, younger participation did not translate into stronger buying behaviour. Investors aged 18-25 recorded a buy-to-sell ratio of 0.65, making them the only age group to sell more than they bought. Investors aged 46 and above had the strongest buying bias, with a ratio of 1.14.

Portfolio diversification also increased with age. Nearly 59.2% of investors aged 18-25 held only one cryptocurrency. This proportion fell to 36.3% among those aged 36-45, who also had the highest share of investors holding at least 10 cryptocurrencies.

Uttar Pradesh Leads Crypto Investments

Bitcoin and Dogecoin were the most popular cryptocurrency combination across age groups. Other frequently held combinations included Bitcoin-Shiba Inu, Dogecoin-Shiba Inu and Bitcoin-Ethereum.

Trading activity was concentrated during the evening, with 10 pm to 11 pm emerging as the busiest hour. Thursday was the most active trading day, while Sunday recorded the lowest activity.

Uttar Pradesh emerged as the largest crypto market on CoinSwitch, accounting for 12.9% of investment, followed by Maharashtra at 12.4%, Karnataka at 8.1% and Delhi at 7.4%. Bitcoin was the top cryptocurrency in nine of the 10 largest investing states.