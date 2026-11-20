India's Corporate Tax Rates Lower Than Many Western Nations |

Mumbai: India's corporate tax rates remain globally competitive and are not weakening the country's industrial competitiveness, according to Dr James J. Nedumpara, Head of the Centre for WTO Studies and CTIL under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indian companies to generate more employment opportunities and increase wages, highlighting the government's business-friendly policies and tax relief measures.

India's Corporate Tax Rates Support Industrial Growth

Nedumpara said India's corporate income tax rates have declined significantly over the past 12 years, making the country's taxation framework attractive compared with several developed economies. He noted that corporate tax rates in India are considerably lower than those prevailing in many Western countries.

According to him, the existing tax structure does not undermine the competitiveness of Indian industries and provides businesses with a favourable environment for investment and expansion.

Global Protectionism Threatens India's Export Growth

Despite India's competitive corporate tax regime, Nedumpara cautioned that rising global trade protectionism could create challenges for Indian exporters. He highlighted increasing tariff barriers in major economies, particularly the United States and European Union, as potential obstacles to international trade.

Referring to US trade policies, he said tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) had been lifted, while fresh duties under Section 301 investigations had emerged. He also pointed to European Union trade restrictions affecting steel imports.

India's $1 Trillion Export Target Faces Global Headwinds

India is pursuing an ambitious target of $1 trillion in overall exports during the current financial year. However, Nedumpara emphasised that India's export performance must be evaluated against uncertain global economic conditions and changing international trade policies.

Viksit Bharat 2047 Needs Strong Industrial Policies

Discussing India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Nedumpara expressed confidence in the country's long-term development trajectory. However, he stressed that achieving developed-economy status would require consistent reforms, strategic decisions and sustained industrial growth.

He particularly highlighted the importance of preventing de-industrialisation and strengthening domestic manufacturing. Nedumpara said India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme should be viewed as an important component of its broader industrial policy.

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