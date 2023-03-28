Indians have till June 30, 2023 to link PAN card with Aadhar after extension

To streamline banking and taxation in the country, Indians had till March 31, 2023 to link their PAN cards to Aadhar, in order to save them from going defunct. But as many rushed to complete the task online or via SMS, the authorities have decided to provide some respite.

Now the deadline for linking PAN cards and Aadhar has been pushed to June 30, 2023, and this extension comes after it had been stretched by a year last year in March.

Penalties inevitable

At the same time, the previous date for linking the crucial documents without attracting a penalty was June 30, 2022.

This means that anyone connecting PAN and Aadhar before or after March 31, 2023, will have to pay Rs 1,000 as penalty.

People who aren't Indian citizens including non-residents, are exempt from carrying out the mandatory procedure.

Who are exempted?

Apart from them, people from Meghalaya, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir aren't required to link PAN and Aadhar, alongside those who are above the age of 80.

People may have more time to complete the process, but the steps remain the same, as one simply needs to visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click Link Aadhar on the homepage.

After this enter the PAN number, verify OTP and proceed to link it with Aadhar in a few clicks.

For SMS-based linking, you need to send a message 'UID PAN (Aadhar number) (PAN number)' to 567678 or 56161.