Indian stocks have their worst day since 2008; erosion of investor wealth worth Rs 11 lakh crores; with that, they have entered bear territory

Mumbai: The corona pandemic wreaked havoc in global stock markets on Thursday with

Indian equity benchmarks going headlong into their biggest ever one-day plunge to crash into bear territory.

(Bear territory is a term that signifies stocks have fallen more than 20 percent from their highs.)

This was the biggest drop in absolute terms, eclipsing the previous record one-day fall on Monday (March 9). Both Sensex and Nifty, which had hit their lifetime closing highs on January 14 this year, closed at more than 2-1/2-year lows on Thursday.

The Sensex cracked 2,919.26 points - or 8.18 per cent - to close at 32,778.14 and the Nifty dropped 868.25 points - or 8.3 per cent - to settle at 9,590.15.

The red trail on Dalal Street eroded investor wealth worth Rs 11,27,160.65 crores, taking the total market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 1,25,86,398.07 crore on the BSE.