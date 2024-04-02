Indian Stock Markets Close In Red: Sensex At 73,903.91 & Nifty Below 22,500; M&M, Tata Motors Lead Gains

Markets In Red | Representative Image

The stock markets ended Tuesday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 73,903.91, down by 110.64 points or 0.15 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,453.30, down by 8.70 points or 0.04 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank saw a dip, falling by 18.70 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 47,559.55.

Major gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, M&M, Tata Motors, Nestle India, SBI, and IndusInd Bank emerged as the major gainers, while Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, TCS, and Infosys suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Tata Consumer, M&M, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, and Adani Ports led the gains, while Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, and SBI Life were among the laggards.

Markets on Tuesday morning

The Indian markets opened in Red on Tuesday with Sensex at 73,905.97, down by 108.58 points, and Nifty at 22,431.05, down by 30.95 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,456.50 also down by 121.75 points.