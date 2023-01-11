Indian startup funding went down by 33%, may become normal after 2-3 quarters: Reports | Representative Photo/ File image

According to a report, funding for Indian startups in FY22 dropped nearly 33 per cent to $24 billion in comparison to FY21, but was more than twice the amount raised in the two previous financial years, i.e. 2020 and 2019.

In terms of volumes, early-stage deals accounted for 60–62 per cent of the total funding in FY21 and FY22. The average ticket size was $4 million per deal, according to the PwC India report.

Partner-Deals and India Startups Leader, PwC India, said, "With significant dry powder waiting to be invested, it seems likely that the funding scenario will begin to normalise after 2-3 quarters."

Many startups are using this time to tighten operating models and optimise their cash runway by deferring discretionary spends and investments, he added.

SaaS

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment witnessed a jump of 20 per cent in funding values during the current financial year in comparison to FY21 and accounted for nearly 25 per cent of all funding activity.

In terms of value growth, late-stage funding deals accounted for 88 per cent of the funding activity in FY22, while, the average ticket size in growth-stage deals was $43 million and late-stage deals were $94 million during FY22.

Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai together accounted for nearly 82 per cent of total Indian startups. About 28 per cent of the startups in these cities have raised in excess of $20 million, the report mentioned.

With Inputs from IANS