Indian Railways Approves ₹990 Crore Projects In Maharashtra To Boost Rail Capacity & Connectivity | AI Representational Image

Indian Railways has approved two infrastructure projects worth ₹990 crore in Maharashtra to increase rail capacity and improve passenger and freight train operations. The projects include doubling of the existing Chouk-Karjat railway section and construction of a new rail line between Mukutban in Adilabad and Gadchandur.

The projects are expected to improve connectivity, ease congestion on existing routes and support smoother movement of trains across different parts of Maharashtra. The railway expansion plans are likely to benefit both passenger services and freight transportation.

💠Indian Railways Approves Doubling of Chouk-Karjat Railway Section in Maharashtra at a Cost of ₹497 Crore



💠10.86 km Doubling Project to Enhance Passenger and Freight Capacity on the Panvel-Chouk-Karjat Route



Read here: https://t.co/2gvwbnuU3i@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/pJaRG3ddBe — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 18, 2026

Chouk-Karjat doubling to add capacity

The Railways has approved the 10.86-km-long doubling of the Chouk-Karjat section of Central Railway at a cost of ₹497 crore. The section is part of the Panvel-Chouk-Karjat route and currently has a single-line stretch.

The doubling project will increase capacity on the route and improve the movement of passenger and freight trains. Once completed, it is expected to facilitate five additional passenger trains in each direction every day.

The project is also expected to support an additional 18.35 million tonnes of freight traffic annually and reduce detention of freight trains. The move could help improve efficiency on a route that currently faces capacity constraints.

New rail corridor to improve connectivity

The second project involves the construction of a 38.21-km new railway line between Mukutban (Adilabad) and Gadchandur at a cost of ₹493 crore, Indian Express reports.

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The new line will provide a shorter rail route and improve connectivity to industrial and mining areas in Yavatmal and Chandrapur districts. It will also offer an alternative route to help decongest the existing Wardha-Manikgarh section.

According to project details, the new line is expected to support two MEMU trains in each direction every day after commissioning. It is also expected to handle around 6.08 million tonnes of freight traffic annually, including coal, cement, iron and steel, fertilisers and foodgrains.

Together, the two projects will add capacity to Maharashtra's railway network by strengthening an existing route and creating a new rail corridor. With passenger and freight demand continuing to grow, these infrastructure upgrades are expected to play an important role in improving train operations and connectivity in the state.