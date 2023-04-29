 Indian-origin creator of Kindle OS pleads guilty to fraud for overstating startup revenues
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian-origin creator of Kindle OS pleads guilty to fraud for overstating startup revenues

Indian-origin creator of Kindle OS pleads guilty to fraud for overstating startup revenues

He tricked investors into backing his company, by inflating financials, and raised $100 million by doing so to hit a valuation of $1.1 billion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
article-image

India's tech talent has been visible in the US and has also risen up the ranks to lead major firms including Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Vimeo. Apart from the big tech space, more than 25 per cent of startups in Silicon valley are also being handled by Indian-origin people according to the India's Finance Minister.

But recently, a former CEO and founder of a startup in the American tech hub has pled guilty in a case of securities fraud.

Read Also
ED raids at Bengaluru premises of ed-tech BYJU's CEO, co-founder Raveendran over FEMA violations
article-image

Inflating metrics to pump up valuation

  • According to the California Attorney's Office, HeadSpin founder Manish Lachwani pleaded guilty to overstating revenues for duping investors, and for wire fraud.

  • He tricked investors into backing his company, by inflating financials, and raised $100 million by doing so to hit a valuation of $1.1 billion.

  • The charges against Lachwani could land him in prison for up to 20 years and can also lead to a penalty as high as $5 million.

Read Also
Bombay Dyeing-owner Wadia Family penalised over fraud, banned from securities markets by SEBI
article-image

More trouble ahead

  • He may also have to pay additional fines and will be kept under supervised release after the prison sentence ends.

  • Before Lachwani founded HeadSpin in 2015 to provide software tools for testing mobile apps, he had already created the first-ever operating system for Kindle at Amazon.

  • A sentencing hearing for Lachwani has been scheduled in front of a US district judge in September this year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UAV startup Garuda finishes 50% of Drone Yatra 2.0 by covering 1.92 lakh kilometres

UAV startup Garuda finishes 50% of Drone Yatra 2.0 by covering 1.92 lakh kilometres

Every Indian village to be connected via 4G by 2024, says MoS for Telecom

Every Indian village to be connected via 4G by 2024, says MoS for Telecom

Drones to watch out for illegal mining in Gurugram

Drones to watch out for illegal mining in Gurugram

Indian-origin creator of Kindle OS pleads guilty to fraud for overstating startup revenues

Indian-origin creator of Kindle OS pleads guilty to fraud for overstating startup revenues

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Kotak Mahindra Bank profit up a Rs 4,566.39 cr, IDBI clocks Rs 1,216.81 cr...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Kotak Mahindra Bank profit up a Rs 4,566.39 cr, IDBI clocks Rs 1,216.81 cr...