Indian-origin creator of Kindle OS pleads guilty to fraud for overstating startup revenues

India's tech talent has been visible in the US and has also risen up the ranks to lead major firms including Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Vimeo. Apart from the big tech space, more than 25 per cent of startups in Silicon valley are also being handled by Indian-origin people according to the India's Finance Minister.

But recently, a former CEO and founder of a startup in the American tech hub has pled guilty in a case of securities fraud.

Inflating metrics to pump up valuation

According to the California Attorney's Office, HeadSpin founder Manish Lachwani pleaded guilty to overstating revenues for duping investors, and for wire fraud.

He tricked investors into backing his company, by inflating financials, and raised $100 million by doing so to hit a valuation of $1.1 billion.

The charges against Lachwani could land him in prison for up to 20 years and can also lead to a penalty as high as $5 million.

More trouble ahead

He may also have to pay additional fines and will be kept under supervised release after the prison sentence ends.

Before Lachwani founded HeadSpin in 2015 to provide software tools for testing mobile apps, he had already created the first-ever operating system for Kindle at Amazon.

A sentencing hearing for Lachwani has been scheduled in front of a US district judge in September this year.