Indian Oil |

Mumbai: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has secured government approvals to commercially supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from its Panipat refinery in Haryana, marking a significant step towards cleaner aviation in India.

IOC Chairman A S Sahney said the facility has sufficient production capacity to meet India's proposed 1% SAF blending requirement for international flights in 2027.

Panipat Refinery Gets Approval

The Panipat refinery plans to manufacture approximately 35,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel annually using waste cooking oil collected from hotels and restaurant chains. The refinery received India's first ISCC CORSIA certification for SAF production in 2025, demonstrating compliance with internationally recognised aviation sustainability standards. However, IOC has not disclosed the approved supply volumes or the commercial launch date.

Airline Agreements In Focus

Sahney said IOC would prioritise securing long-term supply agreements with airlines before investing in additional SAF production facilities. The company has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Air India for potential SAF supplies. The agreement does not specify delivery volumes or commencement timelines.

India's SAF Blending Targets

India plans to introduce a 1% SAF blending requirement for international aviation in 2027, increasing it to 2% in 2028. The initiative aligns with international efforts to reduce aviation emissions under the CORSIA framework. SAF can be blended with conventional jet fuel without major aircraft modifications.

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New ₹ Investment Plans

IOC is also developing an alcohol-to-jet SAF facility in collaboration with US-based LanzaJet. The proposed plant will use ethanol and have an annual production capacity of 86,800 tonnes. Completion is targeted for March 2028.

Refinery Expansion Underway

Separately, IOC plans to expand Panipat's conventional refining capacity by 200,000 barrels per day by 2027. The company expects future SAF investments to depend on airline demand, sustainable feedstock availability and commercial viability.

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