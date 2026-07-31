Indian Oil Reports Q1 Net Loss Of ₹1,141 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹2.81 Lakh Crore

Mumbai: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday announced a consolidated net loss of ₹1,141.09 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, ended 30 June 2026. This is a significant decline compared to a net profit of ₹6,808.12 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹2,81,933.07 crore, marking an increase from ₹2,21,849.02 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Total income for the quarter rose to ₹2,82,379.02 crore, up from ₹2,22,432.27 crore year-on-year.

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Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹2,84,008.74 crore, compared to ₹2,14,830.24 crore in the year-ago period. Cost of materials consumed was ₹1,95,317.95 crore, and purchases of stock-in-trade amounted to ₹71,833.62 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were negative ₹1.18, compared to ₹4.95 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The company's net worth stood at ₹2,14,093.42 crore as of 30 June 2026.

Quarterly Comparisons

Compared to the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026, the company's net profit saw a decline from ₹15,176.08 crore. Revenue from operations also decreased from ₹2,36,899.33 crore reported in Q4 FY26.

Debt and Ratios

The debt-equity ratio was 0.69, while the current ratio stood at 0.76. Operating margin for the quarter was 0.12% and net profit margin was -0.40%.

Director Appointments

The company did not have the minimum number of independent directors, including one woman independent director, and non-executive directors throughout the reporting period. The Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, and CSR Committee were discontinued and have not been reconstituted as of the reporting date.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.