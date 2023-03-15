 Indian Oil Corporation board gives nod for creation of wholly owned subsidiary
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Oil Corporation board gives nod for creation of wholly owned subsidiary

Indian Oil Corporation board gives nod for creation of wholly owned subsidiary

Once approved by NITI Aayog, the subsidiary will operate in the domain of low carbon, new, clean and green energy business.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Indian Oil Corporation board gives nod for creation of wholly owned subsidiary | Photo credit: IANS

Indian Oil Corporation Limited's board on March 14 during its meeting approved the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary in India, the company announced through an exchange filing on Wednesday. The proposed subsidiary will focus and pursue Indian Oil's low carbon and green energy business to meet the operational requirements of the net zero target and beyond.

The formation of the subsidiary will be after the approval of NITI Aayog and DIPAM. Once approved the subsidiary will operate in the domain of low carbon, new, clean and green energy business.

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation

The shares of Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday at 3:19 pm were at Rs 78.60, up by 1.16 per cent.

Read Also
Shadi.com of PSUs? Indian Oil launches its in-house matrimony service in Jan, couple ties knot in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Oil Corporation board gives nod for creation of wholly owned subsidiary

Indian Oil Corporation board gives nod for creation of wholly owned subsidiary

HPCL appoints K S Narendiran as an Independent Director

HPCL appoints K S Narendiran as an Independent Director

Foreign law firms allowed to enter India to help companies with global expansion

Foreign law firms allowed to enter India to help companies with global expansion

Jio launches 5G in 34 more cities, now available in 365 cities

Jio launches 5G in 34 more cities, now available in 365 cities

LIC sells 2% shares in NMDC

LIC sells 2% shares in NMDC