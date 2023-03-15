Indian Oil Corporation board gives nod for creation of wholly owned subsidiary | Photo credit: IANS

Indian Oil Corporation Limited's board on March 14 during its meeting approved the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary in India, the company announced through an exchange filing on Wednesday. The proposed subsidiary will focus and pursue Indian Oil's low carbon and green energy business to meet the operational requirements of the net zero target and beyond.

The formation of the subsidiary will be after the approval of NITI Aayog and DIPAM. Once approved the subsidiary will operate in the domain of low carbon, new, clean and green energy business.

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation

The shares of Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday at 3:19 pm were at Rs 78.60, up by 1.16 per cent.