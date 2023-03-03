Shadi.com of PSUs? Indian Oil launches its in-house matrimony service in Jan, couple ties knot in Feb

Shadi.com of PSU? Indian Oil launches its in-house matrimony service in Jan, couple ties knot in Feb | Twitter

One of the navratnas of India, Indian Oil Company Limited is making headlines with its 'IOCians2gether' platform. India's largest oil marketing company has its own matrimonial platform and through it, two of its employees met and got married late last month.

IOC Chairman and Managing Director Shrikant Madhav Vaidya has posted a congratulatory message for the happy couple along with their picture. Tarun Bansal and Seema Yadav tied the knot on February 24.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The MD & Chairman, who was a part of the celebration, posted a picture of himself and his wife with the couple and wrote, "I was absolutely thrilled to witness the joyous union of Tarun and Seema, the first #IndianOil couple to find love through our very own 'IOCians2gether' platform that aims to create work & life partnerships within IndianOil! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness!"

IOC matrimony services started in jan 2023

As per a Money Control report, officials from IOCL confirmed that Indian Oil launched the matrimonial portal in January 2023 and the couple got married the next month.

Seema and Tarun work in the R&D department and have been with Indian Oil for over five years.