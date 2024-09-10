Indian Navy Launches Fourth & Fifth Ship Of Anti-Submarine Warfare SWC Project

The Ministry of Defence stated in an official statement on Tuesday that the Indian Navy has launched the Malpe and Mulki, the fourth and fifth ships of the Eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft project, being built by M/s Cochin Shipyard.

As per the ministry, keeping with the maritime traditions, both the ships were launched on Monday in Kochi by Vijaya Srinivas in the presence of Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command.

"Malpe and Mulki, the fourth and fifth ships of the Eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft project, being built by M/s Cochin Shipyard Ltd. for the Indian Navy, were launched on September 24 at CSL, Kochi," said the ministry.

Anti-Submarine Warfare

The Indian Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Shallow Water Craft project took a major leap forward with the launch of the fourth and fifth ships, Malpe and Mulki, at Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL).

The vessels, part of the Mahe class, are being constructed as part of the eight ASW SWC ships contract signed between the Ministry of Defence and CSL on 30 April 2019.

Ships named after strategic ports

As per the ministry statement, named after strategically important ports along India's coastline, the Mahe class vessels aim to uphold the legacy of their namesake minesweepers.

These ASW ships are equipped with state-of-the-art, indigenously developed underwater sensors, designed to perform anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, as well as low-intensity maritime and mine-laying operations. They are capable of achieving a top speed of 25 knots, with an endurance of up to 1,800 nautical miles.

The simultaneous launch of Malpe and Mulki highlights India's progress in indigenous shipbuilding, contributing to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The ministry added that with over 80 per cent indigenous content, the project is expected to boost domestic defence production, create employment, and enhance national manufacturing capabilities.