Indian Firms Sahasra, Zoho Showcase Innovations At COMPUTEX 2026 In Taipei

Indian electronics firm Sahasra and software company Zoho participated in COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei this week, presenting their products and services to attract customers and forge partnerships overseas.

The exhibition featured a record 6,000 booths from 1,500 exhibitors across 33 countries, with strong participation from Indian companies.

Sahasra Electronics, part of the Sahasra Group, displayed its microSD cards and reported positive responses from clients in China, the US, Europe and the UK.

Ankur Dwivedi, strategic account manager at Sahasra, said the company was seeking technology collaborations, joint ventures, and new customer partnerships to expand its reach and bring innovations to India.

Zoho Corporation, offering cloud-based business software and SaaS applications, said Taiwan represented a growing market for its solutions.

Eng Kit Goh, market lead for Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan, highlighted increasing digital adoption among Taiwanese businesses and the trust Indian software expertise has gained in the region.

James C F Huang, Chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, encouraged stronger participation from India’s technology sector in future exhibitions, citing India-Taiwan partnerships in semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and electronics supply chains.

Taiwan contributes technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities, while India offers a large consumer base, raw materials, and skilled workforce.

The event, focused on artificial intelligence, computing technologies, and startups, concluded on Friday, attracting 111,312 visitors from 152 countries.

Major tech firms including Nvidia, Intel, Marvell and Qualcomm unveiled products and initiatives, many of which already maintain a significant presence in India.