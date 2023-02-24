Indian Energy Exchange buys back 1,00,000 shares at Rs 143 each

According to an exchange filing, the Indian Energy Exchange has conducted a buyback of 1,00,000 shares at an average rate of Rs 143 per unit.
Following this purchase, the total number of shares bought back by the IEX till date has gone up to 45,23,659.
