Indian Energy Exchange buys back 1,00,000 shares at Rs 143 each

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Photo by iexindia.com
According to an exchange filing, the Indian Energy Exchange has conducted a buyback of 1,00,000 shares at an average rate of Rs 143 per unit.

Following this purchase, the total number of shares bought back by the IEX till date has gone up to 45,23,659.

