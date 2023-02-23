IEX conducts buyback of 4 lakh shares at Rs 143.25 each

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has acquired 400,000 of its shares through a buyback for an average rate of Rs per unit.

This purchase by the IEX brings the total number of shares bought back buy it till date to 4,423,659.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)