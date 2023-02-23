e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIEX conducts buyback of 4 lakh shares at Rs 143.25 each

IEX conducts buyback of 4 lakh shares at Rs 143.25 each

After this purchase, the total number of shares bought back buy IEX till date stands at 4,423,659.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

According to an exchange filing, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has acquired 400,000 of its shares through a buyback for an average rate of Rs per unit.

This purchase by the IEX brings the total number of shares bought back buy it till date to 4,423,659.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Axis Bank to buy Citibank's consumer business and Citicorp's NBFC business in India

Axis Bank to buy Citibank's consumer business and Citicorp's NBFC business in India

Tube Investments acquires stocks representing 50% of X2Fuels' share capital

Tube Investments acquires stocks representing 50% of X2Fuels' share capital

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 42,989 of its shares for Rs 167.0070 each

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 42,989 of its shares for Rs 167.0070 each

IEX conducts buyback of 4 lakh shares at Rs 143.25 each

IEX conducts buyback of 4 lakh shares at Rs 143.25 each

Zee challenges NCLT order initiating insolvency proceedings against it

Zee challenges NCLT order initiating insolvency proceedings against it