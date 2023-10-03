 Indian Economy To Grow At 6.3% In FY24: World Bank
Indian Economy To Grow At 6.3% In FY24: World Bank

According to a World Bank report released on Tuesday, India continues to show resilience against the backdrop of a challenging global environment.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Indian Economy To Grow At 6.3% In FY24: World Bank | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian economy is projected to grow at 6.3 per cent in the current financial year aided by investment and domestic demand.

In India, which accounts for the bulk of South Asia region, growth is expected to remain robust at 6.3 per cent in 2023-24, India Development Update of the World Bank said.

On inflation, the report said, it is expected to decrease gradually as food prices normalize and government measures help increase the supply of key commodities. 

