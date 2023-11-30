 Indian Defence Ministry Approves Procurement Of Additional 97 Tejas Jets For ₹65,000 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Defence Ministry Approves Procurement Of Additional 97 Tejas Jets For ₹65,000 Crore

Indian Defence Ministry Approves Procurement Of Additional 97 Tejas Jets For ₹65,000 Crore

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also cleared a proposal of the Indian Air Force to upgrade its 84 Su-30MKI fighter fleet.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
article-image

India on Thursday accorded an initial approval to procure an additional batch of 97 Tejas mark 1A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and 156 Prachand helicopters to boost the overall combat capability of the armed forces, official sources said.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also cleared a proposal of the Indian Air Force to upgrade its 84 Su-30MKI fighter fleet, the sources said.

It is learnt that mega procurement projects and the Su-30 upgrade programme are expected to cost the exchequer ₹1.3 lakh crore.

The defence ministry is expected to provide the details of the projects cleared by the DAC soon.

“Today, the Defence Ministry has cleared the proposal for the acquisition of 97 LCA mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force at a cost of around ₹65,000 crores.

"Proposal for buying 156 LCH Prachand choppers have also been approved by the Defence Acquisition Council along with the upgrade plan of 84 Su-30MKI fighters has also been cleared: these proposals are worth ₹1.6 lakh crore and are indigenous projects,” defence officials were quoted as saying by ANI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's April-October Fiscal Deficit Reaches ₹8.04 Lakh Crore; 45% Of FY24 target

India's April-October Fiscal Deficit Reaches ₹8.04 Lakh Crore; 45% Of FY24 target

Indian Defence Ministry Approves Procurement Of Additional 97 Tejas Jets For ₹65,000 Crore

Indian Defence Ministry Approves Procurement Of Additional 97 Tejas Jets For ₹65,000 Crore

Rupee Falls 7 Paise To Settle at 83.39 Against US Dollar

Rupee Falls 7 Paise To Settle at 83.39 Against US Dollar

Infosys Partners With Shell New Energies To Advance Immersion Cooling Services For Data Centers

Infosys Partners With Shell New Energies To Advance Immersion Cooling Services For Data Centers

Maharashtra Cabinet To Introduce Stamp Duty Abhay Yojana (Amnesty Scheme) 2023 To Increase Revenue

Maharashtra Cabinet To Introduce Stamp Duty Abhay Yojana (Amnesty Scheme) 2023 To Increase Revenue