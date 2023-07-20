IndiaMART Net Profit Rises To ₹83 Cr In Q1FY24

IndiaMART Net Profit Grew By ₹83 Cr In Q1FY24 | IndiaMart

IndiaMART InterMESH Limited (referred to as “IndiaMART” or the “Company”), on Thursday announced its financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Financial Highlights (Q1 FY2024)

IndiaMART reported consolidated Revenue from Operations of Rs. 282 Crore in Q1 FY24, a growth of 26% YoY primarily driven by 16% increase in number of paying subscription suppliers. Standalone Revenue from Operations of IndiaMART and Busy Infotech stood at Rs. 268 Crore and Rs. 13 Crore in Q1 FY24 representing a YoY growth of 25% and 26% respectively. Consolidated Deferred Revenue increased by 25% YoY to Rs. 1,202 Crore as on June 30, 2023.

The Company continued making growth investments in manpower, product and technology, sales and servicing resulting into growth in revenue and paying subscription suppliers. As a result, Standalone EBITDA stood at Rs. 76 Crore for Q1 FY24 representing EBITDA margin of 28%. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs. 77 Crore for Q1 FY24 representing EBITDA margin of 27%.

The Other Income increased to Rs. 57 crores primarily due to fair value gain on treasury investments. Consolidated Net Profit for this quarter was Rs. 83 Crore representing margin of 25%.

Consolidated Cash Flow from Operations for the quarter was at Rs. 91 Crore. Cash and Investments balance stood at Rs. 2,394 Crore as on June 30, 2023.

Operational Highlights (Q1 FY2024)

IndiaMART registered traffic of 254 million and Unique business enquiries of 22 million in Q1 FY24. Supplier Storefronts grew to 7.6 million, an increase of 6% YoY and paying subscription suppliers grew to 207,683 a net addition of 4,993 subscribers during the quarter.

"We are pleased with the healthy growth in revenue, deferred revenue, cash flows along with steady operating margins as we start the new fiscal. We are confident about the continued growth and will continue to invest in technology and people to strengthen our value proposition further to accelerate digital adoption amongst businesses," said Dinesh Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer.

IndiaMART Shares

The shares of IndiaMART on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹2,911, up by 1.31 percent.

