India–Japan Tech Ties Strengthen As DNP Launches First India R&D Centre At IIT Hyderabad With JICA Support

Officials mark launch of DNP’s first India R&D centre at IIT Hyderabad to boost innovation ties | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 27: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) attended the inauguration of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.’s (DNP) new research and development base at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) on April 27, 2026, at the IITH Technology Research Park, strengthening India–Japan collaboration in advanced technology and innovation.

Key representatives attend inauguration

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key representatives from IITH, Japanese firms, and government agencies, including Prof. B.S. Murty, Director of IITH; Osamu Nakamura, Senior Managing Director at DNP; and Muneo Takahashi, Consul General of Japan.

Focus on mobility and healthcare research

The collaboration with IITH will promote joint research in mobility and healthcare, with initial projects such as wireless power systems for electric vehicles (EVs) and the development of synthetic routes of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for generic drugs. The new R&D base will also promote human resource exchange and joint research projects to encourage industry-oriented innovation.

JICA highlights strategic partnership

TAKEUCHI Takuro, Chief Representative, JICA India, commented: “JICA is proud to support initiatives that bring together the strengths of Japanese industry and India’s academic excellence. The establishment of DNP’s R&D centre at IITH reflects the deepening India–Japan partnership in innovation-led growth as well as growing roles of IITH for India-Japan collaboration. By fostering industry–academia collaboration in critical areas such as mobility and healthcare, we are not only advancing technological solutions but also nurturing a new generation of globally competent talent equipped to address challenges across the world.”

Hyderabad chosen as strategic base

Hyderabad’s strong pharmaceutical base and its emerging role in mobility innovation make it a strategic location for DNP’s expansion. This facility is DNP’s first Indian and second overseas R&D base, following the first base established in the Netherlands last year.

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JICA support for IITH collaboration

JICA has supported IITH both financially and qualitatively, with a strong focus on strengthening international academic and research partnerships. A key initiative under this support is the establishment and operation of the Japan Desk at IITH, which serves as a dedicated platform for facilitating multi-dimensional cooperation between Japanese institutions, companies, and IITH. Through this initiative, JICA has supported DNP’s engagement with IITH, leading to the formalisation of this strategic collaboration.

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