Indiabulls Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai's Vasai. Check Details Here

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) that the below described immovable property mortgaged/ charged to the Secured Creditor, possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of Indiabulls Asset Reconstruction Company Limited( Indiabulls ARC). Further, the Indiabulls Assets Reconstruction Company Limited (Indiabulls ARC) (acting in its capacity as Trustee ofIndiabulls ARC – XIV Trust) has acquired entire outstanding debts of the below accounts vide Assignment Agreement dated 30.03.2020 from IndusInd Bank Ltd (Assignor Bank) along with underlying security from assignor bank. Accordingly, Indiabulls ARC has stepped into the shoes of assignor bank and empowered to recover the dues and enforce the security.The Authorized Officer of Indiabulls ARC took handover of the physical possession of the below mentioned secured property from the assignor. The Authorized Officer of Indiabulls ARC hereby intends to sell the below mentioned secured properties for recovery of dues and hence the tenders/bids are invited in sealed cover for the purchase of the secured properties. The properties shall be sold in exercise of rights and powers under the provisions of sections 13 (2) and (4) of SARFAESI Act; on “As is where is”, “As is what is”, and “Whatever there is” and “Without recourse Basis” for recovery of amount shown below in respective column due to Indiabulls ARC as Secured Creditor from respective Borrower and Co-Borrower(s) shown below. Details of the Borrower(s)/Guarantors/Mortgagors, Securities, Owner, Outstanding Dues, Dateof Demand Notice sent under Section 13(2), Possession Date, Reserve Price, Bid Increment Amount, Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), Date & Time of Inspection is given as under:

Description of property 1: All the piece and parcel of immovable property being Flat No. 002, on the Ground Floor, admeasuring 1025 Sq.Ft, Super Built up area, in the Building Known as Paradise Apartments, situated at revenue Village Manicpur, bearing survey no. 45, Hissa No.7/2 within the jurisdiction of Vasai- VirarMahanagarPalika, in the registration Sub-District of Vasai-1, District –Palghar (Thane)

Reserve Price: Rs.60,76,000 (Rupees Sixty Lakhs Seventy Six Thousand Only)

E.M.D. : Rs. 6,07,600 (Rupees Six Lakhs Seven Thousand and Six Hundred Only)

Auction date and time: 10.08.2023 From 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

The auction will be conducted online through Indiabulls ARC’s approved the auctioneer portal M/s E-Procurement Technologies Limited and for detailed terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link provided on auctioneer’s website - https://sarfaesi.auctiontiger.net .