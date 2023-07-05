Karur Vysya Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here

Karur Vysya Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Palghar. Check Details Here | File

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor (s) that the below described immovable property mortgaged/charged to the Secured Creditor, The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, the constructive possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd., Secured Creditor, will be sold on “As is where is”, “As is what is”, and “Whatever there is” on 27.07.2023, for recovery of Rs 13,31,84,178.41 (Rupees Thirteen Crore Thirty One Lakhs Eighty Four Thousand One Hundred Seventy Eight and Paise Forty One Only) as on 30.06.2023 with interest and expenses thereon from 01.07.2023 due to the Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Secured Creditor from 1. M/s. PENTAGOLD LIMITED, Borrower, (Formerly Penta Gold Private Limited), 30, 1st Floor, Champa Gully Street, Zaveri Bazaar, Bhuleshwar, Mumbai – 400002 and 2. Mr. Ketan Madhusudan Shroff, Guarantor, 701, Anjali Building, Vakola Bridge, Santacruz East, Mumbai – 400055

Description of property 1: Exclusive charge on Residential flat at Survey No.85 & 87, C.T.S. Nos.641, A/669 to A/671, Flat admeasuring 675 sq. ft No. 402, at 4th Floor, A-Wing, Rizvi Palace CHSL, Opp. New Talkies, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai-400 050 standing in the name of Mr. Ketan Madhusudan Shroff.

Reserve Price: Rs. 2,87,00,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 28,70,000/-

Auction date and time: 27.07.2023

Description of property 2: Exclusive charge on Municipal House No.30-30A, admeasuring 641.25 sq.ft including 60 sq.ft. staircase, Cadastral Survey No.1183, Office at 1st Floor, Street No.35-37, C-Ward, Champa Galli/Wadi Street, Zaveri Bazaar, Bhuleshwar, Mumbai-400 002 standing in the name of M/s Penta Gold Pvt. Ltd.

Reserve Price: Rs. 3,00,00,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 30,00,000/-

Auction date and time: 27.07.2023

For detailed terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link provided in our Bank’s/ Secured Creditor’s website i.e www.kvb.co.in/Property UnderAuction also at the web portal https://kvb.auctiontiger.net of the service provider, Mr. Praveenkumar Thevar 9722778828, Mail id : praveen.thevar@auctiontiger.net