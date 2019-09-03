Business

INDIAA Awards 2019: It’s lucky number seven for Ogilvy

By FPJ Bureau

Harjit Singh Talwar, District Governor; Preeti Mehta, President, Rotary Club of Bombay presented #campaignforgood award to Adamya Mody, Kanchan Kesari, Reet Sawhney and Sanjana Dora of Ogilvy, seen with Abhishek Karnani, Chairman, IAA INDIAA Awards and Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD, Nestle India Limited
Mumbai: At the fifth edition of IndIAA Awards, Ogilvy won at seven categories. This year IndIAA Awards received 450 plus nominations across all the 18 categories. The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA), presented IndIAA Awards at a ceremony hosted at the ITC Grand Maratha Hotel, Mumbai.

This edition brought together great minds in business, marketing, advertising and media to celebrate the best of advertising in the industry. Commenting on this edition, IAA IndIAA Awards, Chairman, Abhishek Karnani, said, “This year the awards have a new special category that has been included in the prestigious IndIAA Awards. The attempt is to highlight a good cause leading to societal change, that would also encourage participation from young professionals in our industry.”

IndIAA awards felicitated the ‘Campaign for Good’ award under the category IndIAA Young Professionals Award. In partnership with Rotary District 3141 and created by Ogilvy, the campaign was honoured for the exceptional communication in the category of elder care.

Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman; and Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, encouraged the youth saying “You can be decent, honest, truthful and yet succeed.”

The participants were judged by the jury that comprised of renowned business leaders including Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD, Nestle India Limited; Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India Private Limited; Abhishek Lodha, MD, Lodha Group; Neil George, MD, Nivea India; Marzin Shroff, MD and CEO, Eureka Forbes; and Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO, Pantaloons, Aditya Birla Group.1

Winners List 2019
Shreenath Kamlapurkar, Head of Marketing, Honda and Anup Swaika (Department Head Sales Promotion, Honda) received the trophy from Nandini Dias, IAA Mancom Member and CEO, Lodestar UM; Punit Misra, CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises; and Raj Nair, CEO and CCO, Madison BMB
Sam Balsara, Past President IAA and Chairman, Madison World; and Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO of McCann Worldgroup India presented the trophy to Tata Capital team
Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman, IndIAA Awards, and Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India and Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairman and World President, IAA Global and Chairman, R K SWAMY Group presented the trophy to the Vicks team.
Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman, IndIAA Awards, and Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India and Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairman and World President, IAA Global and Chairman, R K SWAMY Group presented the trophy to Prega News team.
Pradeep Bakshi, MD and CEO, Voltas received the trophy from Neil George, MD, Nivea India and Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy
Raj Nayak, Past President, IAA and Kamal Krishnan, National Head, Integrated Media Solutions, Mathrubhumi presented the trophy to the winner— Nokia team
Neeraj Roy, Past President IAA, and MD and CEO, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd; and Jaideep R Gandhi, Treasurer, IAA India Chapter and Chairman, Jaya Advertising Pvt. Ltd presented the trophy to the winners—Vodafone team
Nandini Dias, IAA Mancom Member and CEO, Lodestar UM; Punit Misra, CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises; and Raj Nair, CEO and CCO, Madison BMB presented the trophy to the winners — Bajaj Auto and Leo Burnett team
Sam Balsara, Past President IAA and Chairman, Madison World; Pradeep Guha, Past President IAA and MD, 9X Media; and Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO of McCann Worldgroup India presented the trophy to the HUL winning team.
Nandini Dias, IAA Mancom Member and CEO, Lodestar UM; Punit Misra, CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises; and Raj Nair, CEO and CCO, Madison BMB presented the trophy to the winners — Bata and Contract India team.
Raj Nayak, Past President IAA and Kamal Krishnan, National Head, Integrated Media Solutions, Mathrubhumi presented the trophy to winner—P&G India team.
Pradeep Dwivedi, Secretary, IAA India Chapter; and Bhaskar Das, Group President, Republic TV presented the trophy to the winners—Sanofi India team.
Pradeep Dwivedi, Secretary, IAA India Chapter and Bhaskar Das, Group President, Republic TV presented the trophy to the winner— Dabur team.
Sunita Bangard, President Marketing, Idea and Josy Paul, Chairman, BBDO India received the trophy from Neeraj Roy, Past President IAA, and MD and CEO, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and Jaideep R Gandhi, Treasurer, IAA India Chapter and Chairman, Jaya Advertising Pvt. Ltd.
