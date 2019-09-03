INDIAA Awards 2019: It’s lucky number seven for Ogilvy

Mumbai: At the fifth edition of IndIAA Awards, Ogilvy won at seven categories. This year IndIAA Awards received 450 plus nominations across all the 18 categories. The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA), presented IndIAA Awards at a ceremony hosted at the ITC Grand Maratha Hotel, Mumbai.

This edition brought together great minds in business, marketing, advertising and media to celebrate the best of advertising in the industry. Commenting on this edition, IAA IndIAA Awards, Chairman, Abhishek Karnani, said, “This year the awards have a new special category that has been included in the prestigious IndIAA Awards. The attempt is to highlight a good cause leading to societal change, that would also encourage participation from young professionals in our industry.”

IndIAA awards felicitated the ‘Campaign for Good’ award under the category IndIAA Young Professionals Award. In partnership with Rotary District 3141 and created by Ogilvy, the campaign was honoured for the exceptional communication in the category of elder care.

Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman; and Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, encouraged the youth saying “You can be decent, honest, truthful and yet succeed.”

The participants were judged by the jury that comprised of renowned business leaders including Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD, Nestle India Limited; Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India Private Limited; Abhishek Lodha, MD, Lodha Group; Neil George, MD, Nivea India; Marzin Shroff, MD and CEO, Eureka Forbes; and Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO, Pantaloons, Aditya Birla Group.1