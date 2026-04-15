India-US Trade Talks Next Week In Washington, Focus On Interim Deal, Tariffs & Section 301 Probe

Indian officials will visit the US next week for trade talks. |

New Delhi: A team of Commerce Ministry officials from India is set to visit Washington, DC next week for important trade talks with United States officials. The meeting is seen as a key step to move forward on pending trade discussions between the two countries.

Focus On Interim Trade Agreement

The main focus of the talks will be to push forward the interim trade agreement that both sides have been discussing for some time. Officials said that earlier discussions had reached an advanced stage, and this meeting aims to take them closer to finalisation.

India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) talks to resume this month. The Indian team is visiting the US from 20 to 22 April to take forward the negotiations pic.twitter.com/EswL3jrL7q — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026

The talks are also happening ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s planned visit to New Delhi next month.

Delay Due To US Court Ruling

Earlier, a key meeting between trade negotiators was scheduled for February 23 in the US. However, it was postponed after the US Supreme Court struck down former President Donald Trump’s broad tariff hikes.

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The court ruled that the government had gone beyond its powers by using emergency rules to impose wide import duties. After this decision, both countries decided to pause talks and review the situation before fixing a new meeting date.

Changes In Tariff Structure

Following the court ruling, the US increased global tariffs from 10% to 15%. Earlier, under the proposed agreement, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to around 18 percent.

However, due to recent changes, the tariff structure is now being reviewed again during the upcoming talks.

Section 301 Investigation In Focus

Another key issue in the meeting will be the Section 301 investigation launched by the United States Trade Representative. This probe includes India, China, and around 60 economies.

The investigation aims to check whether these countries are following proper rules related to banning goods made using forced labour. It also looks at whether such practices affect US trade.

What Lies Ahead?

The upcoming meeting is important for both countries as they try to resolve trade issues and strengthen economic ties. The outcome of these talks could shape future trade relations between India and the US.