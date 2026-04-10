Indian Delegation To Visit Washington This Month To Resume Trade Deal Talks With US

The stalled talks on the bilateral trade deal between India and the United States are set to resume as Indian government officials visit Washington DC this month.

According to the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, an Indian delegation is expected to visit the American capital later this month to discuss the nitty-gritty of the deal.

The development comes as both sides look to build on earlier progress and move closer to finalising the deal, which has remained unsigned despite a framework being agreed upon in February.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gor informed about a high-level meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Gor described the discussions as “highly productive,” highlighting renewed momentum in advancing trade priorities across South and Central Asia.

“The United States and India have previously agreed to a trade deal, and we look forward to welcoming an Indian delegation to Washington later this month,” he said in the post.

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The upcoming visit comes after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s ongoing trip to the United States, where he is engaging with senior American officials to review the broader scope of bilateral ties, including trade, defence, and critical technologies.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit aims to strengthen strategic engagement and assess the full spectrum of India-US relations.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, also underscored that the discussions are focused on advancing cooperation across key pillars such as trade and technology.

The renewed push for talks comes amid a shifting geopolitical scenario, including recent developments in West Asia that have impacted global trade and energy markets.

With the framework already in place but awaiting formal signing, the upcoming delegation visit is expected to play a crucial role in bridging remaining gaps and pushing the India-US trade deal closer to completion.