 India-UK Trade Ministers To Amp Up Investment Ties, Addressing Non-Tariff Barriers & Promoting Supply Chain Integration
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Peter Kyle, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, in Mumbai to chart a renewed course for the India-UK trade and investment partnership, the Commerce Ministry said in a release.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
"Both sides underlined their commitment to ensuring swift, coordinated, and results-oriented implementation of the Agreement, aimed at realising its full potential for businesses and consumers in both countries," the ministry said.Both Ministers agreed to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to oversee its implementation and delivery of the trade agreement, it said."Emphasising the transformative scope of CETA, the Ministers discussed ways to maximise its benefits through regulatory cooperation, addressing non-tariff barriers, and promoting supply chain integration," it added.

Ahead of the bilateral meeting, a series of sectoral roundtables were held across priority sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Food and Drink, Science, Technology and Innovation, Construction, Infrastructure & Clean Energy, and Financial, Professional & Business Services (including IT/ITeS, education, and engineering).These dialogues brought together leading voices from Indian and UK industry and provided valuable insights to guide implementation, the ministry said.

The India-UK CEO Forum was also held bringing together business leaders from both countries to discuss new opportunities for trade, investment, and innovation. Co-chaired by prominent industry representatives from India and the United Kingdom, the Forum served as a key platform to deepen bilateral economic cooperation and strengthen partnerships across sectors.

The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and the UK to advancing a modern, mutually beneficial, and sustainable economic partnership, strengthened by the India-UK CETA.

