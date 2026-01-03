 India To Rank Among Top-4 Semiconductor Nations By 2032, Best By 2035: Union Minister
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia To Rank Among Top-4 Semiconductor Nations By 2032, Best By 2035: Union Minister

India To Rank Among Top-4 Semiconductor Nations By 2032, Best By 2035: Union Minister

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw predicted India will be among the top four semiconductor manufacturing nations by 2032 and the best by 2035, driven by talent. Four chip firms will start commercial production this year, supplying major auto and telecom companies. The government has approved 10 units with ₹1.6 lakh crore investment; 298 universities now enable student chip design and validation.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India will be among top-four semiconductor manufacturing nations by 2032, and become the best by 2035, driven by the talent the country has, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday. The electronics and IT minister said that four chip companies will start commercial production this year, and almost all the top automobile and telecom companies will source semiconductors from them.

"I think by 2032, we would be very significant among the top 4 nations of the semiconductor industry, and by 2035, we would be among the best. This direction is clearly visible. This can be clearly predicted," Vaishnaw said on the sidelines of an event for announcing the approval of 22 projects with investments worth Rs 41,863 crore under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

The government has so far approved 10 manufacturing units, including 2 fabs (fabrication units) and 8 chip assembly, test and packaging projects, with an investment of Rs 1.6 lakh crore under the Semicon India Programme. "The plants which started pilot production last year, they are the ones that will get into commercial production earlier, which is Kaynes and CG Semi. Micron has also started pilot production very recently. They will also go next month. Tata plant in Assam will start pilot production by middle of the year, and by the end of the year they will start the commercial production," Vaishnaw said.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: 12 DST-Incubated Startups From Tier 2 Cities Win ₹50 Lakh Grants At 'Think Salem 2025'...
article-image

Besides, under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, 24 chip design projects are supported through startups, representing Rs 920 crore in project value. The minister said the industry has been talking about India's leadership in the semiconductor segment because of the focus the government has on talent. He said there are now 298 universities in the country, where students are designing chips that are getting validated.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped & Thrown Off Roof In Bulandshahr, 2 Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped & Thrown Off Roof In Bulandshahr, 2 Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter
Indian Equities Set For Resilience In 2026, Autos & Banks To Lead Outperformance
Indian Equities Set For Resilience In 2026, Autos & Banks To Lead Outperformance
Dharamshala Dalit College Student's Death Sparks Outrage; Parents Demand Justice Amid Ragging, Harassment Allegations
Dharamshala Dalit College Student's Death Sparks Outrage; Parents Demand Justice Amid Ragging, Harassment Allegations
'From Delivery Runs To Corporate Deals': Navi Mumbai Youth Shares Inspiring Journey Of Past 18 Months; Video Viral
'From Delivery Runs To Corporate Deals': Navi Mumbai Youth Shares Inspiring Journey Of Past 18 Months; Video Viral

"We could not count more than 20 universities in the whole world, including the US, China, and Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea (where students can design a chip, manufacture it, and validate the product). India has, because of our focus on silicon, 298 universities," Vaishnaw said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Equities Set For Resilience In 2026, Autos & Banks To Lead Outperformance

Indian Equities Set For Resilience In 2026, Autos & Banks To Lead Outperformance

Fake Claim Debunked: RBI Not Withdrawing ₹500 Notes From ATMs By March 2026

Fake Claim Debunked: RBI Not Withdrawing ₹500 Notes From ATMs By March 2026

LIC Launches Two-Month Revival Campaign For Lapsed Policies With 30% Late Fee Waiver

LIC Launches Two-Month Revival Campaign For Lapsed Policies With 30% Late Fee Waiver

India To Rank Among Top-4 Semiconductor Nations By 2032, Best By 2035: Union Minister

India To Rank Among Top-4 Semiconductor Nations By 2032, Best By 2035: Union Minister

SEBI Clears IPOs For 8 Companies, Including Indira IVF, RKCPL To Raise ₹3,000 Crore

SEBI Clears IPOs For 8 Companies, Including Indira IVF, RKCPL To Raise ₹3,000 Crore