India to launch 6G technology by 2023-end or 2024: Communication Minister

Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a webinar that 6G development has already started in the country and it will be seen somewhere in the time frame of 2024 or end-2023. The Union Minister was speaking at a webinaro on ‘New Technology and the Green Economy: Two Trends Shaping a New India?’organised by Financial Times and The Indian Express.

Vaishnaw said requisite permissions have already been given to scientists and engineers working on the technology.

“6G development has already started. That will be seen somewhere in the time frame 2024 or 2023-end. That is the direction in which we are going. We will have designed in India telecom software for running the networks, manufactured in India telecom equipment, served in India telecom networks which can go global," Vaishnaw said, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The launch of 5G is also on the cards, said the Minister. This will be done with the development of a core software for the technology scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of the next year. The auctions for 5G spectrum is also likely to happen in the second quarter of calendar year 2022, he said.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:00 AM IST