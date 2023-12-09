 India To Be US Dollar 5 Trillion Economy By End Of 2025, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia To Be US Dollar 5 Trillion Economy By End Of 2025, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

India To Be US Dollar 5 Trillion Economy By End Of 2025, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi is leading the movement against climate change, he is trying to impart pace to the slowing GDP of the world through his Make in India program besides leading the international campaign for a terror-free world, he said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Home Minister Amit Shah |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said India will become a USD 5 trillion economy by the end of 2025.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit here, Shah said India has grown exponentially on every front over the past one decade due to the farsighted and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The world is looking to India with hope today. Between 2014 to 2023 India has risen from its position as the 11th to the fifth (largest) economy in the world.

"Never before did the country make so big a leap during 75 years of Independence," he said and attributed all this to Modi's visionary leadership and his capacity to translate his vision into a reality.

Modi is leading the movement against climate change, he is trying to impart pace to the slowing GDP of the world through his Make in India program besides leading the international campaign for a terror-free world, he said.

On G-20, he said the Delhi Declaration was India's big achievement on the diplomatic front which the world will remember for decades to come.

Read Also
India's GDP Growth Is Reflection Of Transformative Reforms Of Last 10 years, Says PM Modi
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India To Be US Dollar 5 Trillion Economy By End Of 2025, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

India To Be US Dollar 5 Trillion Economy By End Of 2025, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

World Bank Introduces Broad Programme To Address India's Air Pollution Crisis

World Bank Introduces Broad Programme To Address India's Air Pollution Crisis

Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards 2023: CJI DY Chandrachud Felicitates Winners

Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards 2023: CJI DY Chandrachud Felicitates Winners

Asian Development Bank Injects US Dollar 250 Million To Boost India's Industrial Corridors

Asian Development Bank Injects US Dollar 250 Million To Boost India's Industrial Corridors

Bimal Dayal Appointed As CEO Of Adani Infrastructure India

Bimal Dayal Appointed As CEO Of Adani Infrastructure India