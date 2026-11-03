India Targets ₹3 Lakh Crore Defence Production & ₹50,000 Crore Exports By 2029, Says Rajnath Singh | X - rajnathsingh

Jaipur: Underlining the government's focus on self-reliance and strengthening the country's domestic defence industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced that India aims to achieve defence production worth Rs 3 lakh crore and defence exports of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.

Singh was chairing a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence on 'Modernisation of Indian Defence Forces' in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The meeting focused on emerging security challenges, changing warfare patterns, technological advancements, and the need to build a future-ready and technologically advanced military.

India's Defence Production And Export Targets

Highlighting India's progress in defence manufacturing, the Defence Minister said domestic defence production had increased from Rs 46,429 crore in 2014-15 to a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in 2025-26. Similarly, defence exports, which were less than Rs 2,000 crore in 2014, have grown to approximately Rs 40,000 crore.

India’s pursuit of Self-Reliance is an opportunity to build stronger global partnerships. By moving beyond buyer-seller relationships towards co-development, co-production and shared innovation, we aim to make India a global hub for defence manufacturing and technology. Our vision is to emerge as a leading global centre for defence design, innovation and exports by 2047. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 3, 2026

He said the defence budget for 2026-27 had been increased to a record Rs 7.85 lakh crore, including a capital outlay of Rs 2.19 lakh crore for modernisation and capital procurement.

The Defence Minister emphasised that modernisation of the armed forces would require a combination of adequate financial resources, indigenous manufacturing, technological innovation, and skilled personnel. He highlighted the importance of strengthening jointness among the three services and accelerating the induction of next-generation weapons, platforms, and military technologies.

Emerging Technologies And Indigenous Defence Capabilities

Referring to the changing nature of warfare, Singh stressed the need to harness emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, unmanned platforms, cyber and space capabilities, electronic warfare and advanced communication systems. He also called for closer collaboration among the armed forces, DRDO, defence public sector undertakings, private industry, and academic institutions to translate research and innovation into operational capabilities.

Describing the growing participation of private companies as part of a 'whole-of-the-nation' approach, he said the government was providing a level playing field to businesses ranging from MSMEs to large corporations in the defence sector.

Strengthening Military Personnel And Operational Preparedness

Highlighting the importance of human resources alongside technology, Singh said the strength of the armed forces depended not only on weapons and financial resources but also on the capabilities and preparedness of personnel.

He cited the Indian Army's new formations, including Asani, Bhairav, and Shaktiban platoons, as examples of organisational changes aimed at meeting contemporary battlefield requirements.

Singh said modernisation was not merely about purchasing new weapons and equipment but also about improving operational preparedness, developing indigenous technologies, and reducing strategic dependence on foreign suppliers. He stressed that self-reliance in defence was essential for safeguarding national security and maintaining strategic autonomy.

Parliamentarians Discuss Defence Modernisation Priorities

The meeting also saw suggestions from Members of Parliament belonging to both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Discussions focused on prioritising critical military capabilities, improving coordination among stakeholders, streamlining procurement procedures, and establishing measurable milestones to monitor modernisation programmes.

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The deliberations emphasised a phased and structured approach to building a military capable of responding to conventional, sub-conventional, and multi-domain security challenges.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Sukriti Likhi, Secretary (Defence Finance) Vishvajit Sahay, and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.